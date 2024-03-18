CB Tavierre Thomas agrees to terms on one-year deal with Buccaneers

The Bucs have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with cornerback Tavierre Thomas, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Thomas, 28, had taken free agent visits to the Lions and the Bucs.

He will compete for the nickel cornerback job with incumbent Christian Izien and also could become a core special teams player.

Thomas has played most of his career in the slot, including 303 there with the Texans in 2023 and 390 in 2022.

In six seasons, Thomas has totaled 225 tackles, six tackles for loss, one sack, six pass breakups, two interceptions and six forced fumbles.

Thomas played three seasons with the Browns and three with the Texans.