CeeDee Lamb: George Pickens hasn’t stopped smiling since he got here

There were concerns about wide receiver George Pickens’s maturity and self-control when he was a member of the Steelers, but his first days with the Cowboys have not brought those issues to the surface.

Pickens said on Tuesday that he’s actually “a chill guy” who is interested in doing his work and that’s the impression that his running mate at wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has gotten from him in the early stages of their partnership. Lamb said he thinks others have confused Pickens’s devotion to the game for other emotions.

“I knew who he was as a player, obviously just watching him with the Steelers and how passionate he is about the game, I think they kind of get it confused once you’re so passionate about something you’re willing to do anything for,” Lamb said, via the team’s website. “As far as winning goes, and I mean just being happy in an organization, not saying he wasn’t, not saying that he was, but I mean you never know. He hasn’t stopped smiling since he got here, so I’ll start with that.”

Pickens’s outbursts on the field and on the sideline during games in Pittsburgh were related to things happening in the heat of the moment, so they aren’t comparable situations to anything going on in the offseason program. That will keep his behavior as something to watch heading into the fall even if Lamb and others feel convinced that things are different in Dallas.