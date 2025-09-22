CeeDee Lamb has a high-ankle sprain

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb has been diagnosed with a high-ankle sprain.

That was the word from executive vice president Stephen Jones during a Monday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. Lamb expressed optimism after Sunday’s loss that he would be able to play against the Packers in Week 4, but similar injuries often lead to players missing time.

Jones said that there’s been no determination about his status in either direction at this point.

“We’ve got to evaluate the full thing, see how he’s moving around as the day goes,” Jones said, via Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Certainly, he’s got a high ankle sprain and every one of those are different. We’d love to have him back for Green Bay, but we also have to understand the injury is what it is.”

The Cowboys offense will be in a tough spot if Lamb is not able to go in Micah Parsons’ return to Dallas, but the big picture would look even worse if Lamb were to rush things and aggravate the injury by playing too early. The next few days will bring more information on how things will play out for the Cowboys.