CeeDee Lamb has sprained AC joint, could still play Week 10 vs. Eagles

While the Cowboys won’t have their quarterback for multiple weeks, they still may have their top receiver on the field.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, CeeDee Lamb has a sprained AC joint. The injury is not considered serious and Lamb has a chance to play against the Eagles in Week 10.

Lamb was injured in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. But Lamb played through the issue, finishing the game with eight catches for 47 yards.

Lamb has caught 53 passes for 660 yards with four touchdowns so far in 2024.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. Cooper Rush is likely in line to start for 3-5 Dallas against division-rival Philadelphia on Sunday.