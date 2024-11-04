 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ramsvsseahawksv2_241104.jpg
Smith throws costly interceptions in loss to Rams
nbc_pft_chivsari_241104.jpg
Are Bears in trouble after back-to-back losses?
nbc_pft_saintspanthers_241104.jpg
Olave carted off after suffering concussion

Other PFT Content

Chicago Bears v Arizona Cardinals
Cardinals thump Bears 29-9, run winning streak to three games
NFL: OCT 27 Eagles at Bengals
Eagles: Jalen Hurts contract doesn’t prevent him from golfing
New York Jets v San Francisco 49ers
“Sell the team” chant erupts at MetLife Stadium
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CeeDee Lamb has sprained AC joint, could still play Week 10 vs. Eagles

  
Published November 4, 2024 02:43 PM

While the Cowboys won’t have their quarterback for multiple weeks, they still may have their top receiver on the field.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, CeeDee Lamb has a sprained AC joint. The injury is not considered serious and Lamb has a chance to play against the Eagles in Week 10.

Lamb was injured in the first half of Sunday’s loss to the Falcons. But Lamb played through the issue, finishing the game with eight catches for 47 yards.

Lamb has caught 53 passes for 660 yards with four touchdowns so far in 2024.

Quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to miss multiple weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered on Sunday. Cooper Rush is likely in line to start for 3-5 Dallas against division-rival Philadelphia on Sunday.