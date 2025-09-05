CeeDee Lamb: I take full accountability, dropped passes were “terrible”

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb dropped four passes in Thursday night’s loss to the Eagles, including two on a crucial late drive when his team had a chance to take the lead. He said after the game that he deserves all the blame he’ll get.

“That’s terrible,” Lamb said. “Honestly, I can’t point the finger at anybody else. I take full accountability and everything else that comes with it. Because as a player, I train for moments like that and the ball to come my way. For me to not come up with it, it stings. But if you think I’m not coming back harder than this, you’ve got another thing coming.”

Lamb said he’ll get right back to work, analyzing what went wrong, even though he already knows how painful it’s going to be to see his drops on tape.

“I’m definitely gonna look at this film and dread every drop, that’s for sure,” Lamb said. “I need to catch the damn ball.”

Although Lamb went into the medical tent to get checked after his fourth and final drop, he said he wasn’t injured and only got checked out because the medical staff told him to.

“All is well,” Lamb said. “They made me come to the tent.”

Lamb was the game’s leading receiver with seven catches for 110 yards, but he knows he should have done much more, and that if he had played better the Cowboys could have won. It’s a loss that’s going to sting for Lamb and the Cowboys.