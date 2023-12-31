CeeDee Lamb on fumble into end zone: Rule doesn’t need to be changed, I need to hold on

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb’s big game on Saturday night would have been even bigger if he had held onto the ball when he caught a pass and got inside the 1-yard line. Instead, Lamb fumbled, the ball crossed the goal line and went out of bounds, and it was turned over to the Lions.

That is one of the NFL’s most controversial rules, and there is talk that it might change this offseason to allow the offense to keep the ball when a fumble into the end zone goes out of bounds. But Lamb doesn’t want the rule changed, as he says it’s the offensive player’s responsibility to hold onto the ball.

“Nah, they need to leave it as that,” Lamb said after the game. “At that point, you need to hold onto the ball if you really want to score. Obviously, for myself, I need to do the same thing. Finishing the play, finishing the drive for the team. I mean, that’s what we’ve got to do. Physicality on the boundary.”

Lamb said he felt extra motivation for the rest of the game to atone for that fumble.

“I hate fumbling, but obviously, that’s part of the game when you’re trying to make a play. Shout out to the defense again, they came up and stepped up big,” Lamb said.

Lamb stepped up big, too, and the Cowboys held on in a wild game even after losing out on a potential touchdown when Lamb was less than a yard away.