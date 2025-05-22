CeeDee Lamb on healed shoulder: I’m grateful to have two arms

CeeDee Lamb initially injured his right shoulder in a Week 9 game against the Falcons. The Cowboys wide receiver played through the pain, even after aggravating it in the Thanksgiving Day game against the Giants and before doing it again against the Bucs in Week 16 to end his season.

The AC joint injury was a pain as was the recovery, Lamb said this week.

“The longest [rehab]. I want to say a good five months of real recovery and rehab,” Lamb said, via Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. “I don’t know. I’m grateful to have two arms. I can tell you that.”

Lamb is participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program, the first time he’s done that since 2023. He did not show up to anything for the Cowboys last year until he signed a four-year, $136 million deal, which came only 12 days before the start of the season.

“The last time I had OTAs [Organized Team Activities] and training camp was 2023,” Lamb said.

Lamb set career highs that season with 135 catches for 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns, earning first-team All-Pro.