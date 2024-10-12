CeeDee Lamb reveals what he told Dak Prescott after INT

Dak Prescott threw an interception with 52 seconds remaining in the first half Sunday. The Cowboys quarterback and his favorite receiver, CeeDee Lamb, weren’t on the same page, something that has happened more often that the two would like this season.

On the sideline after the play, NBC cameras showed slow motion video of Lamb saying something to Prescott. Prescott never looked up from his tablet.

Everyone in Dallas-Fort Worth became lip readers this week, debating on social media and sports talk radio what Lamb said to Prescott.

On Friday, Lamb revealed what he said to Prescott.

“Jump balls, Four,” Lamb said, calling Prescott by his jersey number. “Jump balls. I got you.”

Lamb was looking for a jump ball in the back of the end zone. Prescott threw Lamb a back shoulder pass that Steelers cornerback Donte Jackson picked.

“You guys can’t read lips to save your lives,” Prescott said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “That was honestly comical. To see social media after the game or whatever and to say CeeDee had words for me, I’m like, ‘When?’ I think CeeDee said it best: That guy is my brother. We hold each other to a very high standard.

“I just made a split [second] dumb decision. It’s unfortunate that when you have the ball in your hand every play you can’t make those. Just another example of you guys trying to make nothing into something.”

Lamb has made only one fourth quarter reception this season — a 9-yarder in the game-winning drive against the Steelers last week — and is on pace for 1,285 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He earned All-Pro honors last season with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Lamb, though, did not participate in the offseason program and held out of training camp and the preseason as he sought a contract extension. The Cowboys made him the second-highest paid non-quarterback before the start of the season.

The time away from the team between the end of last season and the start of this season could be playing a part in Lamb’s numbers. Teams also are paying him more attention, especially in the second half.

The Lions arrive Sunday, giving Lamb a chance to right himself. He caught 13 of his 17 targets from Prescott for 227 yards and a touchdown in last season’s contest in Arlington, with Dallas winning 20-19.

“That felt good,” Prescott said. “Been a long time since. I would like to get back in a groove like that with him. What a great opportunity we have to try to get that connection going once again. It’s a defense we’re familiar with. … They’re going to for sure try to take him away, especially when you look back at that game. You see the numbers that he was able to produce.

“We got different ways to get him the ball still and just confident in what he’ll be able to do. But it would be great to get in a rhythm like that again. And when you’re in a rhythm like that, with an elite receiver, it’s a rare feeling.”