CeeDee Lamb still has the confidence of Dak Prescott

CeeDee Lamb didn’t sleep well after last Thursday’s season-opening loss to the Eagles. Dak Prescott, though, isn’t worried about his star wide receiver after Lamb dropped three passes.

Prescott texted Lamb over the weekend, letting him know he hasn’t lost confidence in the All-Pro.

“‘Yeah, I’m not going to stop throwing you the ball. That’s a game, bro,’” Prescott said he told Lamb, via Schulyer Dixon of the Associated Press. “Same thing I told y’all. It wasn’t the best day. It wasn’t the best day for CeeDee. It’s understandable. It happens. Hell, I’ve had them, right? We’ve all had them. ‘Nobody, especially [you], I’m not going to lose confidence in. And so don’t worry, just keep approaching the way that you’re approaching, and you’re going to have a bounce back and many of them.’”

Lamb had seven catches for 110 yards, but it was three drops he had and the fourth-down catch he didn’t make after the 2-minute warning that had him on the JUGS machine Friday afternoon.

“CeeDee is a true pro,” Prescott said. “Started off with him after that game, taking accountability whether it was in the locker room with the players or whether it’s to you guys at the media. But not only just saying it, but coming in that next day. We all heard he was on the JUGS, just getting his reps. You know that doesn’t wipe that away, but that just allows you to feel better about the next opportunity that you get. And he’s taking the right approach to do that and look out for those guys in the back end to have to catch him and cover him. I mean he’s had a hell of a practice, had a hell of an approach. It’s not going to change. It’s not like he’s been any different than the past. You can just tell from his demeanor that he wants to make up for that.”