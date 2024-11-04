CeeDee Lamb will undergo MRI on AC joint issue in right shoulder

Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will undergo an MRI on his injured right shoulder on Monday.

Todd Archer of ESPN reports that Lamb is dealing with an AC joint issue in his shoulder.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the loss to the Falcons that he’s hopeful Lamb can play through the injury as he did Sunday.

Lamb was injured on a first half catch when Falcons safety Jessie Bates’ tackle of Lamb jammed Lamb’s right shoulder into the turf. Lamb absorbed several more hits on the shoulder, including on a 2-point conversion with 1:28 remaining. Lamb stayed on the ground, writhing in pain after the final hit on the shoulder.

Lamb said, via Joseph Hoyt of DLLS, that he plans to play in next week’s game against the Eagles.

Lamb made eight catches for 47 yards and had two runs for 15 yards.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott did not play in the fourth quarter after injuring his right hamstring on a scramble in the third quarter. He will undergo an MRI on Monday as well.