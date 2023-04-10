 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

CFL considers direct-to-consumer option for U.S. market

  
Published April 10, 2023 03:41 PM
nbc_pft_tnfflex_230331
March 31, 2023 08:32 AM
Roger Goodell believes flexing TNF isn’t a health and safety concern, but Mike Florio and Peter King shed light on why they feel it’s wrong for the players, the fans and the game as a whole.

Kramer will be pleased .

CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie recently said that Canadian football is exploring the possibility of a direct-to-consumer option in the United States.

“Do we start building out a small, direct-to-consumer offer ?” Ambrosie said, via 3DownNation.com. “One of the places that we’re thinking about doing that is potentially in the US market. Get some experience, learn some valuable lessons, understand how it works. We’re not that far away from announcing our U.S. broadcast partner, how do we collaborate with them? What lessons can be learned there?”

The CFL has been working on a new deal with ESPN, which reportedly pays between $100,000 and $200,000 per year. That seems really low, but the goal (if those numbers are accurate) could be to get more people exposed to the Canadian version of the pro game.

The CFL has been around since 1958. It currently has nine franchises.