Chad Kelly will meet with CFL’s Commissioner on Friday about possible return

The CFL’s Most Outstanding Player for 2023 could soon be back in the fold.

Toronto Argonauts quarterback Chad Kelly, the nephew of Jim Kelly and a former NFL player with the Broncos and Colts, will meet Friday with CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie, according to Farhan Lalji of TSN. Ambrosie suspended Kelly for a minimum of nine games.

The suspension resulted from an investigation sparked by a lawsuit from the team’s former strength and conditioning coach.

The Argonauts have generated a 5-4 record through nine games in 2024. Cameron Dukes and Nick Arbuckle have started at quarterback, in Kelly’s absence.

The Argonauts have a bye this weekend. They play again on Wednesday, August 22. With nine games left, the Argonauts can still climb from third place in the East Division — especially if Kelly is reinstated and if he can perform like he did last year.

Kelly was the last pick of the 2017 draft. He spent time with the Broncos in 2017 and 2018 and the Colts in 2019 and 2020. After not playing at all in 2021, he joined the Argonauts in 2022. He came off the bench to lead the team to a Grey Cup win during his first year, and he was the CFL’s equivalent of NFL MVP in his second.