Chandler Jones says Raiders sent Las Vegas Crisis Response Team to his home

Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said on Wednesday that the team and defensive end Chandler Jones were dealing with “a personal situation and a private matter” when asked about Jones slamming the team on social media earlier this week, but Jones opted to go public again later in the day.

In posts to his Instagram account that have since been deleted, Jones showed the badge of a member of Las Vegas’ Crisis Response Team that he said the Raiders sent to his home. He said Dr. Heather Thanepohn, who is the clinical program manager of the CRT, told him he needed to come with them because he was “in danger.”

Jones also shared screenshots he said are texts from August with McDaniels that suggest the issues between Jones and the team have been going on for some time. Jones said he won’t post anything else if the Raiders let him play in Sunday’s game against the Broncos and asked why no one has asked the team why they have sent him away from the team.

The Raiders still list Jones as a starter on their depth chart, but it’s clear that there’s a lot unknown about what’s going on between Jones and the team. There may also be reason for concern about Jones’ well-being and making sure he’s healthy is the most significant issue for all involved to deal with at the moment.