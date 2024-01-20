Chargers announce interview with Aaron Glenn

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is the latest head coaching candidate to meet with the Chargers.

The team announced the completion of Glenn’s interview on Saturday afternoon. The interview was held remotely as no in-person interviews of coaches currently employed by other NFL teams can take place until after the divisional round of the playoffs.

Glenn, who is the 13th potential head coach to interview with the Chargers since the end of the regular season, and the Lions will take part in that round when the play the Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Falcons and Titans interviewed Glenn on Friday and he was also slated for an interview with the Commanders on Saturday.