Chargers announce they’ve signed Will Grier, placed Will Clapp on IR

The Chargers have made it official, announcing the signing of quarterback Will Grier to their 53-man roster.

Grier replaces quarterback Max Duggan, as the seventh-round pick was waived. Easton Stick, who started Thursday’s 63-21 loss to Las Vegas, remains on the active roster.

Los Angeles has also made a pair of moves along its offensive line. Guard/center Will Clapp has been placed on injured reserve, ending his season. Center Cameron Tom has been signed to the 53-man roster off the team’s practice squad.

Center Brent Laing has been signed to the practice squad to replace Tom.

Los Angeles will host Buffalo for interim head coach Giff Smith’s first game on Saturday night.