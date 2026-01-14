Trevon Diggs played one unimpressive snap against the Bears

Packers cornerback Trevon Diggs said before playing the Bears that he was ready to contribute despite being a new arrival in Green Bay. He didn’t contribute much in the Packers’ playoff loss.

Diggs only played one snap in the game against the Bears, on the first possession of the game. On that one snap, a third-and-8, the Bears completed a short pass to Luther Burden, who picked up a first down while running behind a block from D.J. Moore, who knocked Diggs onto his back.

It was not an impressive play from Diggs, and the fact that the Packers never put him on the field again the rest of the game — even though there was no indication he was injured, and even as Caleb Williams was completing passes all over the field during a fourth-quarter comeback — suggests that the Packers didn’t have much confidence in Diggs’ ability to contribute.

Diggs is under contract to the Packers for 2026, but his salary cap hit is $15 million and none of his pay is guaranteed, so it’s safe to say he’ll be released. Diggs is only 27 years old and once looked like he was becoming an elite cornerback, but he tore his ACL early in the 2023 season and hasn’t been the same player since. He’ll likely be competing just to make a roster somewhere this summer.