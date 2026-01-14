 Skip navigation
Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez, TE Hunter Henry had limited participation

  
January 14, 2026

Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez had limited work Wednesday as he seeks to return from a concussion that saw him exit Sunday night’s win over the Chargers.

That is a step in the right direction toward Gonzalez being cleared to play Sunday against the Texans.

Gonzalez recorded 10 passes defensed in his 14 regular-season games this season and had two more in the wild card game.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (knee) also was limited.

Linebacker Anfernee (knee), running back Terrell Jennings (concussion), linebacker Harold Landry (knee) and defensive lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) also were limited.

The team practiced without offensive tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee).

Cornerback Alex Austin (wrist) was a full participant.

Austin and Jennings are in their 21-day return-to-practice windows.