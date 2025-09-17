Chargers are betting favorites to win their first AFC West title since 2009

The Chiefs have won the AFC West for nine consecutive years. The Chargers haven’t won the division since 2009. But this year, things look different.

The 2-0 Chargers are the betting favorites to win the AFC West, which they last did when Norv Turner was their head coach and notable players on the team included Philip Rivers, LaDainian Tomlinson, Antonio Gates and Shawne Merriman.

The current odds for the AFC West have the Chargers at -110, the Chiefs at +270, the Broncos at +320 and the Raiders at +1900.

The Chiefs still have plenty of time to turn things around, and as long as they have Patrick Mahomes it’s hard to count them out, but the reality is they’re already two games behind the Chargers, with a head-to-head loss. This may be the year the Chiefs’ streak ends.

When Jim Harbaugh arrived as head coach last year, the Chargers were coming off an ugly 5-12 season. But they had Justin Herbert as their starting quarterback, and Harbaugh has energized the team around Herbert. This may finally be the Chargers’ year to get back on top of the AFC West.