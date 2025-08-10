 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers cancel joint practice with Rams because of injuries

  
Published August 10, 2025 06:11 AM

The Chargers-Rams joint practice planned for Wednesday has been canceled as the Chargers focus on keeping their players healthy.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh decided injury concerns were too great to justify a joint practice.

“Unfortunately we’ll have to cancel that practice with the Chargers,” McVay said. “I think they’re a little banged up. Talked to Coach Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren’t able to get that done, but I totally understand, and we’ll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.”

The Chargers’ most notable injury was to left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, but he’s not the only injured Charger. On Saturday multiple players limped off the practice field, including offensive lineman Branson Taylor and cornerback Donte Jackson. The Chargers were the first team to open training camp and are playing an extra preseason game because they were in the Hall of Fame Game, so Harbaugh may think his team needs some additional time off.