Chargers cancel joint practice with Rams because of injuries

The Chargers-Rams joint practice planned for Wednesday has been canceled as the Chargers focus on keeping their players healthy.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh decided injury concerns were too great to justify a joint practice.

“Unfortunately we’ll have to cancel that practice with the Chargers,” McVay said. “I think they’re a little banged up. Talked to Coach Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren’t able to get that done, but I totally understand, and we’ll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.”

The Chargers’ most notable injury was to left tackle Rashawn Slater, who is out for the season with a torn patellar tendon, but he’s not the only injured Charger. On Saturday multiple players limped off the practice field, including offensive lineman Branson Taylor and cornerback Donte Jackson. The Chargers were the first team to open training camp and are playing an extra preseason game because they were in the Hall of Fame Game, so Harbaugh may think his team needs some additional time off.