Chargers claim Marcus Maye off waivers

  
Published November 27, 2024 04:34 PM

Veteran safety Marcus Maye is headed to Los Angeles.

The Chargers claimed Maye off of waivers on Wednesday. He was let go by the Dolphins when they activated safety Patrick McMorris off of injured reserve on Tuesday.

Maye played in the first 11 games of the season for the Dolphins and he made three starts. He has 30 tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass defensed so far this season.

Derwin James and Alohi Gilman started at safety against the Ravens in Monday night’s win. Tony Jefferson was called up from the practice squad to back them up, but the Chargers were otherwise thin at that spot.