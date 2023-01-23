Chargers complete interview with Zac Robinson
Published January 23, 2023 05:29 PM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the news the Chargers are in need of a new offensive coordinator and QB coach, after Joe Lombardi and Shane Day were fired, and question if Brandon Staley is next.
The Chargers announced Monday night they have interviewed Zac Robinson for their open offensive coordinator position. They fired offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi and quarterbacks coach Shane Day on Jan. 17.
The Chargers have scheduled interviews with Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and Titans tight ends coach Luke Steckel.
Robinson just completed his first year as the Rams passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach. He joined the Rams staff in 2019 as an assistant quarterbacks coach. He also has served as the Rams’ assistant receivers coach.
The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense and 13th in scoring in 2022, but they ran the ball only 35 percent of the time and finished 30th in rushing yards.