Chargers cut DJ Uiagalelei

  
Published August 26, 2025 03:48 PM

Quarterback DJ Uiagalelei didn’t make the Chargers’ 53-man roster.

The Chargers waived Uiagalelei, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The 24-year-old Uiagalelei spent a total of five years of college football at Clemson, Oregon State and Florida State. He first gained notice for playing very well for Clemson as a true freshman in 2020 when Trevor Lawrence had to miss time with covid, but he never emerged as the star some thought he would become after his freshman performance.

Uiagalelei will now hit waivers. He’s unlikely to be claimed and will probably end up on a practice squad.