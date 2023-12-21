Chargers designate Joey Bosa for return from injured reserve

Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa is set to get back on the practice field.

The Chargers announced on Thursday that Bosa has been designated for return from injured reserve. The move gives him the ability to practice for the rest of the season and he could be activated to play in any of the Chargers’ remaining games.

Bosa injured his foot in Week 11 and has missed the team’s last four games. He had 20 tackles, 6.5 sacks, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in nine appearances before his injury.

The Chargers host the Bills on Saturday night and it seems unlikely that Bosa will be activated ahead of that game.