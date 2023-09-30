Chargers downgrade Joey Bosa to doubtful, put Corey Linsley on non-football illness list

Defensive end Joey Bosa is not expected to play for the Chargers on Sunday.

The Chargers announced that they have downgraded Bosa to doubtful for their game against the Raiders. He was initially listed as questionable to play with hamstring and toe injuries, but it now appears the Chargers will be going without him as they try to get to 2-2.

They’ll also be without center Corey Linsley and safety JT Woods. Both players were placed on the non-football injury list. Linsley is dealing with a heart issue while Woods had been ruled out with an illness on Friday.

Derwin James is also expected to miss the game, so the Chargers added two of them to the roster on Saturday. Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley were signed to the active roster.

The Chargers rounded out the day’s moves by elevating wide receiver Keelan Doss and linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad. Both players will revert back after Sunday’s game.