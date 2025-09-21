Chargers edge Broncos 23-20 on last-second field goal

The Broncos didn’t commit a leverage penalty this week, but they found themselves in the same position that they did at the end of their Week 2 loss to the Colts.

Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker knocked home a 43-yard field goal as time expired to lift his team to a 23-20 home win over their AFC West rivals. The win moves the Chargers to 3-0 for the first time since 2022.

The win ended a rollercoaster game. The Chargers jumped out to a 10-0 lead, but the Broncos got a touchdown just before halftime and then scored 10 quick points in the third quarter. After the team’s traded field goals, Justin Herbert and the Chargers got the ball with a little over five minutes to play.

Herbert was sacked five times and hit 14 times, but he was able to find enough time to complete passes to Keenan Allen and Omarion Hampton for first downs. The pressure returned a couple of plays later, but Herbert evaded it long enough to whip a pass to Allen in the back of the end zone to tie the score.

The Broncos went three-and-out when Bo Nix overthrew an open Courtland Sutton on a deep ball and Herbert hit three straight passes to move the Chargers over midfield. A Hampton run and Ladd McConkey catch got them into field goal range and Dicker made them winners.

Herbert was 28-of-47 for 300 yards and threw an interception in addition to the touchdown. Hampton ran 19 times for 70 yards and caught six passes for 59 yards as he took on a bigger role in the wake of Najee Harris’ departure. Harris appeared to tear his Achilles, although there’s been no specific word from the Chargers about his condition yet.

Sutton had six catches for 118 yards and J.K. Dobbins ran 11 times for 83 yards and a touchdown against his former team, but the Broncos went three-and-out six times during an inconsistent offensive performance. Bo Nix was 14-of-25 for 153 yards and a touchdown as the Broncos fell to 1-2 on the season.

The Broncos will head back home to host the Bengals on Monday night in Week 4. The Chargers will cross the country to take on the Giants next Sunday.