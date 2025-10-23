 Skip navigation
Chargers elevate RBs Nyheim Hines and Jaret Patterson to active roster for tonight

  
October 23, 2025

The Chargers are short on running backs, so they’ve added two to the active roster for tonight’s game against the Vikings.

Practice squad running backs Nyheim Hines and Jaret Patterson were both elevated to the active roster four hours before kickoff.

The Chargers have only two running backs on the 53-player roster, Kimani Vidal and Hassan Haskins. Now they’ll have four to choose from against the Vikings.

Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris, who would be the Chargers’ top two running backs if healthy, are both on injured reserve.