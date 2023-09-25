Chargers fear Mike Williams suffered season-ending knee injury

The Chargers’ win over the Vikings on Sunday may have had a very costly injury.

Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams suffered a knee injury that the team fears is season-ending, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Williams was having a big game, with seven catches for 121 yards and a touchdown, before he suffered the injury in the third quarter. He had to be helped off the field and was carted to the locker room.

If Williams is out for the season, that could mean even more targets for Keenan Allen, who is having an outstanding start to the season with 32 catches for 402 yards. It would also mean more work for Josh Palmer, who has eight catches for 83 yards through three games. And it would mean first-round rookie Quentin Johnson, who has just five catches for 26 yards through three games, needs to step up.