Chargers finally score a red-zone TD, take 16-13 lead

The Chargers couldn’t find the end zone in the first half. They didn’t take long to find it in the second half.

In the first half, Los Angeles saw three drives end at the Miami 17, 13 and 11. That led to field goals of 35, 31 and 29 yards by Cameron Dicker, and the Chargers trailed 13-9 at halftime.

The Chargers opened the second half by taking the kickoff and going 72 yards in 13 plays. Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 5-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. The Chargers lead 16-13.

Herbert is 22-of-27 for 159 yards, with McConkey catching six for 58.

Kimani Vidal has nine carries for 72 yards.