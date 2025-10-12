 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_jones_251010.jpg
How will Jones respond to adversity vs. Lions?
nbc_pft_darthealth_251010.jpg
Daboll sends ‘wrong message’ handling Dart injury
nbc_pft_dartskattebo_251010.jpg
Dart, Skattebo give Giants spark vs. Eagles

Other PFT Content

Mark Sanchez
Formal charges have been filed against Mark Sanchez over Indianapolis incident
Baltimore Ravens v Kansas City Chiefs
Ravens jump out to 7-0 lead in Kansas City
Los Angeles Rams v Philadelphia Eagles
Davante Adams, DeForest Buckner both active for Rams-Colts
Other PFT Content

Chargers finally score a red-zone TD, take 16-13 lead

  
Published October 12, 2025 02:57 PM

The Chargers couldn’t find the end zone in the first half. They didn’t take long to find it in the second half.

In the first half, Los Angeles saw three drives end at the Miami 17, 13 and 11. That led to field goals of 35, 31 and 29 yards by Cameron Dicker, and the Chargers trailed 13-9 at halftime.

The Chargers opened the second half by taking the kickoff and going 72 yards in 13 plays. Justin Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 5-yard touchdown on third-and-goal. The Chargers lead 16-13.

Herbert is 22-of-27 for 159 yards, with McConkey catching six for 58.

Kimani Vidal has nine carries for 72 yards.