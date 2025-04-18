Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz: We don’t feel pressure to address any position in draft

The last time the Chargers were on the field, they were on the wrong end of a blowout against the Texans in the first round of the playoffs.

That result was a disappointing end to Jim Harbaugh’s first season as their head coach, but it did not lead to any desperate swings in free agency. The Chargers plugged holes by signing players like guard Mekhi Becton, running back Najee Harris, wide receiver Mike Williams, and cornerback Donte Jackson while also bringing back edge rusher Khalil Mack, center Bradley Bozeman, and cornerback Elijah Molden.

At a press conference on Thursday, General Manager Joe Hortiz said he feels that adds up to a “really good job” that frees the team up to approach the draft without any pressing needs that would cause them to deviate from their board.

“You let the board come to you,” Hortiz said, via the team’s website. “You don’t feel the pressure, so to speak, that, ‘Oh we got to address this player, we have to take this position.’ I just don’t feel that way because of the way we have spread ourselves out in free agency and adding to the roster and really completing the roster. I think that’s the goal. You want to put yourself in a position to be go to draft day and say, ‘We can literally let the board come to us. We can take the best player.’”

The Chargers can let the board with them, but having 10 picks at their disposal also means they will have ammo to use for moves around the board to assure they land the players they want the most.