Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh as head coach

The Los Angeles Chargers got their man: Jim Harbaugh is their new head coach.

Harbaugh and the Chargers agreed to a deal on Wednesday afternoon.

After winning the national championship at Michigan, Harbaugh has one career goal left, and that’s to win the Super Bowl. With the Chargers, where the franchise quarterback is already in place in Justin Herbert, Harbaugh thinks he can do it.

In his last NFL stop, with the 49ers, Harbaugh came close, but fell just short and lost to his brother John and the Ravens. Now Harbaugh will see if he can turn the Chargers into champions.

It won’t be easy, as the Chargers are coming off an ugly season and are in rough salary cap space. But with Herbert, the most important piece of the puzzle is in place.

Harbaugh leaving Michigan also leaves a vacancy at one of the most attractive spots in college football, and plenty of coaches will be interested in that job. But Harbaugh has decided to move on. He’s now the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.