Chargers interviewed Luke Steckel on Thursday

  
Published January 26, 2023 03:52 PM
January 18, 2023 07:57 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms dissect the news the Chargers are in need of a new offensive coordinator and QB coach, after Joe Lombardi and Shane Day were fired, and question if Brandon Staley is next.

The Chargers confirmed Thursday that they interviewed Luke Steckel for their offensive coordinator position.

The Chargers are looking for a replacement for Joe Lombardi, who they fired, along with quarterbacks coach Shane Day, on Jan. 17.

They also have interviewed Rams assistant head coach Thomas Brown, Vikings assistant quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson, Rams senior offensive assistant Greg Olson and Rams pass game coordinator Zac Robinson. They have requested an interview with Bills quarterbacks coach Joe Brady.

Steckel just completed his second season as the tight ends coach for the Titans and has 14 seasons of NFL experience.

He was assistant to the head coach for the Browns from 2009-12 before leaving for Tennessee. With the Titans, Steckel has held titles of offensive assistant/special assistant to the head coach (2013), offensive assistant coach (2014-16), receivers coach (2017) and offensive assistant (2018-20) as well as tight ends coach.

The Chargers ranked ninth in total offense and 13th in scoring in 2022, but they ran the ball only 35 percent of the time and finished 30th in rushing yards.