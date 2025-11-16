 Skip navigation
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Chargers, Jaguars meet for first time since wild-card classic

  
Of the various good games to be played on Sunday, one game is a rematch of one of the biggest playoff stunners ever.

The Chargers and Jaguars get together for the first time since the 2022 playoffs, when Jacksonville erased a 27-0 deficit to win the game, 31-30.

It was the fifth biggest comeback in NFL history, regular season or postseason.

The Chargers led that game at the half, 27-7. It was 30-14 in the third quarter. The Chargers reeled off 17 straight points to win the game with a 36-yard field goal as the clock hit zero.

This time around, both teams have different coaches. But the starting quarterbacks remain the same. Justin Herbert vs. Trevor Lawrence, who overcame four interceptions to engineer the playoff win..

Currently, the Chargers are 7-3, the Jaguars are 5-4. Both are, for now, on track for postseason appearances.

Herbert’s odds at winning the MVP are 25-1; in the attached video, Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey makes the case for Herbert to win it. (Lawrence’s odds are 400-1.)

And while some Chargers may have flashbacks to the collapse from the last time they played in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are battling demons of their own. They blew a 29-19 fourth-quarter lead in Week 10 against the Texans.