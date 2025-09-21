Chargers lead Broncos 10-7 at half, but lose Najee Harris to injury

The Chargers have a lead at halftime of Sunday’s game against the Broncos, but they lost a key offensive contributor during the second quarter.

Running back Najee Harris went down without being contacted on a Justin Herbert pass to wide receiver Quentin Johnston. The injury had all the hallmarks of a torn Achilles — it was Harris’ left leg — but the team has only confirmed that he is out for the rest of this game.

The Chargers finished off the drive when Harris was hurt with a 22-yard pass to Johnston that set up a short touchdown run by rookie Omarion Hampton. That pushed their lead to 10-0 with 1:53 left to play in the half.

Chargers right guard Mekhi Becton also left the game to be evaluated for a head injury.

The Chargers dominated possession in the first half, but three sacks of Justin Herbert helped keep them from adding to their point total. Herbert is 10-of-20 for 128 yards and Johnston has five catches for 77 yards.

The Broncos only picked up two first downs over their first four possessions and they got one more before facing a fourth-and-2 near midfield with under a minute to play. Bo Nix faked a pitch and the Chargers defense bit because Courtland Sutton was running wide open down the field. Nix floated a pass into his hands and the 52-yard touchdown cut the Chargers’ lead to 10-7 at the break.