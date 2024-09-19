 Skip navigation
Chargers list Justin Herbert as a limited participant

  
Published September 19, 2024 04:00 PM

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert wasn’t doing drills during the portion of Thursday’s practice that was open to the media, but the Chargers say that Herbert participated in the workout.

The team’s injury report for Thursday lists Herbert as being a limited participant as the team prepared to face the Steelers. Herbert injured his ankle in last Sunday’s win over the Panthers and did not miss any snaps, but he was listed as out of practice entirely on Wednesday.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week that he expects Herbert’s condition to continue to improve and Friday will bring another opportunity to check in with that process.

The other changes to the report were edge rusher Khalil Mack (rest) going from limited to full and cornerback Ja’Sir Taylor (fibula) going from out of practice to limited participation.

Linebacker Junior Colson (hamstring), edge rusher Bud Dupree (illness), and wide receiver Joshua Palmer (elbow, calf) remained out of practice. Edge rusher Joey Bosa (hip), safety Alohi Gilman (knee), and tight end Hayden Hurst (ankle) were limited for the second straight day.