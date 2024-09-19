Justin Herbert on the field for Thursday practice, but was not participating in drills

While the Chargers are practicing in Charlotte this week to prepare for their matchup with the Steelers, it’s still unclear whether or not quarterback Justin Herbert will be available to play.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, Herbert was on the field in pads for Los Angeles’ Thursday practice with his ankle heavily taped. However, Herbert did not participate in any drills during the portion of practice open to media.

Herbert suffered the injury during Sunday’s win over the Panthers. While he was examined briefly on the sideline, Herbert did not miss a snap and was able to finish the game.

The Chargers’ injury report will note Herbert’s level of participation — if any — on Thursday. He officially did not participate on Wednesday.

If Herbert cannot play, head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday that Easton Stick would get the start over Taylor Heinicke.