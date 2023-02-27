 Skip navigation
Top News

Chargers name Derrick Ansley defensive coordinator

  
Published February 27, 2023 07:37 AM
nbc_pft_ramseywagnerv2_230227
February 27, 2023 10:36 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms make sense of the reports the Rams are likely to release Bobby Wagner and “very likely” to trade Jalen Ramsey and discuss how long it could take for the Rams to be competitive.

When Renaldo Hill left the Chargers last week to join the Dolphins coaching staff, word was that Los Angeles would name Derrick Ansley their new defensive coordinator.

That move became official on Monday. The team announced that Ansley has been promoted into his new job after spending the last two seasons as their secondary coach.

Ansley worked at Tennessee and Alabama before moving into the NFL ranks with the Chargers. He was the defensive coordinator while at Tennessee.

In addition to the Ansley move, the Chargers also announced several other previously reported moves. Tom Donatell has been promoted to passing game coordinator and secondary coach while the team has added linebackers coach Jeff Howard, defensive quality control coach Robert Muschamp, and quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier to Brandon Staley’s coaching staff.