Chargers part ways with head athletic trainer

  
Published February 23, 2023 07:39 AM
The Chargers’ longtime head athletic trainer is on the way out.

Damon Mitchell and the team have parted ways, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Mitchell was first hired by the Chargers as a training intern in 1999, was added to the training staff as a full-time assistant athletic trainer in 2001, and became head athletic trainer in 2017.

The Chargers’ website made clear how big a role Mitchell had with the team: “Mitchell supervises all aspects of the medical department, including the general healthcare of every athlete in the organization .”

Nothing has been reported about why Mitchell is out, but the Chargers may think they need to get better at avoiding injuries, and may think going in a different direction in their training department will accomplish that.