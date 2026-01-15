 Skip navigation
Chargers passing game coordinator Marcus Brady interviews for their offensive coordinator job

  
Published January 15, 2026 03:18 PM

The Chargers have completed the first interview of their search for a new offensive coordinator.

The team didn’t have to look far to find that candidate. Their passing game coordinator Marcus Brady interviewed for the chance to succeed Greg Roman in the coordinator role.

Brady joined the Chargers staff as their passing game coordinator in 2025. He was an offensive consultant for the Colts for the previous two seasons and the offensive coordinator for the Colts in 2021 and 2022. Brady was the quarterbacks coach in Indianapolis before becoming the coordinator and he’s also worked in the CFL.

The Chargers fired Roman after being held to three points in their loss to the Patriots last Sunday night.