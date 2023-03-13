Chargers re-sign backup QB Easton Stick

Chargers backup quarterback Easton Stick will stick around in Los Angeles for another year.

Stick has agreed to a new contract, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

A 2019 fifth-round draft pick out of North Dakota State, Stick has spent his entire NFL career with the Chargers. He has taken just two snaps in his career, once completing a four-yard pass and once kneeling down at the end of a game.

Justin Herbert remains the Chargers’ starting quarterback, but both of the Chargers’ backup quarterbacks from last year, Stick and Chase Daniel, have played out their contracts. It’s unclear whether Daniel will be back, but Stick will spend another year behind Herbert on the depth chart.