Chargers re-sign Cameron Dicker

Kicker Cameron Dicker is officially back on the Chargers roster.

Dicker’s return wasn’t shrouded in secrecy because the Chargers tendered him as an exclusive rights free agent and that meant that there was no chance for him to negotiate with other clubs.

Dicker signed with the Chargers after brief stints with the Rams, Ravens, and Eagles following the 2022 draft. He appeared in one game with the Eagles and 10 games for the Chargers in 2022 and he played all 17 games for the AFC West club last year.

Dicker is 52-of-55 on field goals and 59-of-59 on extra points in those contests. He also went 3-of-4 on field goals and 3-of-3 on extra points in his lone playoff appearance.