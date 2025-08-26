 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Other PFT Content

nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
Chargers release Taylor Heinicke, trade for Austin Deculus

  
Published August 26, 2025 07:59 PM

The Chargers have set their initial 53-man roster for the season and, as previously reported, it includes running back Najee Harris.

It does not include quarterback Taylor Heinicke. The veteran was released and DJ Uiagalelei was waived, so the Chargers now have Trey Lance as their only quarterback behind Justin Herbert.

The Chargers also announced that they have traded for offensive lineman Austin Deculus. They sent a 2027 conditional seventh-round pick to the Texans in exchange for some more depth up front.

Linebacker Junior Colson was placed on season-ending injured reserve while long snapper Josh Harris and defensive back Deane Leonard were designated for return.

The Chargers completed the day’s moves by waiving or releasing defensive backs Harrison Hand, Tony Jefferson, Jaylen Jones, Trikweze Bridges, Myles Purchase, and Nehemiah Shelton; linebackers Kana’i Mauga, Del’Shawn Phillips, Kylan Guidry, Emany Johnson, Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, and Garmon Randolph; running backs Nyheim Miller-Hines, Jaret Patterson, Raheim Sanders, and Kimani Vidal; wide receivers Jalen Reagor, Jaylen Johnson, Dalveon Campbell, Luke Grimm, JaQuae Jackson, and Brendan Rice; offensive linemen David Sharpe, Karsen Barnhart, Nash Jones, Josh Kaltenberger, Ryan Nelson, Corey Stewart, and Branson Taylor; defensive linemen TeRah Edwards, Christopher Hinton, and Nesta Jade Silvera; and tight ends Stevo Klotz and Thomas Yassmin.