Chargers move Najee Harris to 53-man roster off NFI list

There is some positive news on Chargers running back Najee Harris as the club goes down to 53 players.

Via NFL Media, Harris is being placed on the active roster off of the non-football injury list.

Harris has been on NFI with an eye injury suffered in a fireworks accident over the summer. He has been running and doing some work on the side, but to this point has not been practicing with the team. If Harris had remained on the NFI list, he would have had to miss at least the season’s first four games.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz recently said he’s hopeful Harris will be able to play in Los Angeles’ Week 1 matchup against Kansas City next Friday night.

Harris, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March. He rushed for 1,043 yards with six touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 283 yards in 17 games with the Steelers last year.