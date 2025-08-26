 Skip navigation
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

Aaron Glenn: Jets won't be trading Breece Hall
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
nbc_pft_joemixonnfi_250826.jpg
Mixon to begin season on NFI list
nbc_pft_desmond_watsom_250826.jpg
Buccaneers reportedly waive Watson
nbc_pft_tommy_trask_white_250826.jpg
DeVito headlines best-available backup QBs

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
Chargers move Najee Harris to 53-man roster off NFI list

  
Published August 26, 2025 04:22 PM

There is some positive news on Chargers running back Najee Harris as the club goes down to 53 players.

Via NFL Media, Harris is being placed on the active roster off of the non-football injury list.

Harris has been on NFI with an eye injury suffered in a fireworks accident over the summer. He has been running and doing some work on the side, but to this point has not been practicing with the team. If Harris had remained on the NFI list, he would have had to miss at least the season’s first four games.

Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz recently said he’s hopeful Harris will be able to play in Los Angeles’ Week 1 matchup against Kansas City next Friday night.

Harris, 27, signed a one-year deal with the Chargers in March. He rushed for 1,043 yards with six touchdowns and caught 36 passes for 283 yards in 17 games with the Steelers last year.