 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz hopeful Najee Harris will play in Week 1

  
Published August 24, 2025 08:18 AM

The Chargers haven’t made many definitive updates on running back Najee Harris’s condition since he suffered an eye injury in a fireworks accident earlier this summer, but General Manager Joe Hortiz gave one during Saturday night’s preseason game.

Harris has resumed running and doing some work on the side at practice, but he remains on the non-football injury list with the cut to 53 players looming. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said this week that Harris will be ready when he’s ready and Hortiz said that he’s hoping that will be on September 5 when the Chargers face the Chiefs in Brazil.

“Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes,” Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “But he’s on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1.”

Harris will need to be activated by Tuesday’s deadline in order to play in Week 1 or in any of the team’s first four games of the season.