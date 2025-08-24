Chargers G.M. Joe Hortiz hopeful Najee Harris will play in Week 1

The Chargers haven’t made many definitive updates on running back Najee Harris’s condition since he suffered an eye injury in a fireworks accident earlier this summer, but General Manager Joe Hortiz gave one during Saturday night’s preseason game.

Harris has resumed running and doing some work on the side at practice, but he remains on the non-football injury list with the cut to 53 players looming. Head coach Jim Harbaugh said this week that Harris will be ready when he’s ready and Hortiz said that he’s hoping that will be on September 5 when the Chargers face the Chiefs in Brazil.

“Najee’s doing great, going through all the medical processes,” Hortiz said, via Kris Rhim of ESPN.com. “But he’s on track, and I think he should be able to go, hopefully in Week 1.”

Harris will need to be activated by Tuesday’s deadline in order to play in Week 1 or in any of the team’s first four games of the season.