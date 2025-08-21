Jim Harbaugh: Najee Harris will play when he’s ready to play

NFL teams have to cut their active rosters to 53 players next Tuesday and several clubs will have to decide whether to activate players from injury lists or not by that deadline.

The Chargers are one of those teams. Running back Najee Harris is on the non-football injury list after hurting his eye in a fireworks mishap early this summer and he would miss at least the first four games of the season if he remains on it through cutdown day.

Harris has resumed running and doing some other work outside of practice, but head coach Jim Harbaugh offered no hint about the plans for next week.

“When Najee is ready to play, Najee will be ready to play,” Harbaugh said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com. “Right now, to take it past today would be going over the legal limit. That would take your over the legal limit of what-ifs.”

First-round pick Omarion Hampton is in line for a lead role in the backfield to open the season. Kimani Vidal, Raheim Sanders, Hassan Haskins, and Nyheim Miller-Hines are also in the mix for the Chargers.