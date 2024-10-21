Chargers sign cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Shaun Wade to the active roster

The Chargers made several moves ahead of Monday Night Football.

They announced they signed cornerbacks Dicaprio Bootle and Shaun Wade to the active roster from the practice squad. In a corresponding move, the Chargers placed defensive back Deane Leonard on injured reserve.

The Chargers also elevated center Sam Mustipher and wide receiver Jalen Reagor from the practice squad to play against the Cardinals.

Bootle has appeared in one game this season, playing nine special teams snaps against the Broncos on Oct. 13.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2021, he also has spent time with the Chiefs and Panthers. He has started two of 16 career games played, totaling 19 tackles, two pass breakups and six special teams tackles. Bootle saw the most action of his career last season with the Panthers when he appeared in eight games and made two starts.

Wade has not appeared in a game this season.

He entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Patriots in 2021, appearing in 20 contests for New England the past three seasons. Wade saw the most action of his career last year, starting six of 14 games played, totaling 23 tackles, a pass breakup and two tackles for loss.

Mustipher started at right guard for the Chargers in Week 4 after being elevated from the practice squad.

Reagor has not appeared in a game this season.