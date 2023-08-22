Chargers sign LB Tae Crowder

Linebacker Tae Crowder is the newest member of the Chargers.

The Chargers announced the signing on Tuesday afternoon. They waived tackle Andrew Trainer with an injury designation to open up the spot for Crowder.

Crowder was a seventh-round pick of the Giants in 2020 and he appeared in 41 games for the team over the last three seasons. He started 31 of those games, but was waived last December. Crowder finished out the year with the Steelers without getting into any more games.

Crowder had 232 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery during his time with the Giants.