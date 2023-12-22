Chargers sign Max Duggan to 53-player roster

The Chargers signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster Friday, the team announced.

He is the third quarterback on the active roster along with Easton Stick and Will Grier, who signed with the team earlier this week.

This is the second time the Chargers have signed Duggan to the 53-player roster this season. The team waived him Monday before re-signing him to the practice squad Wednesday.

The Chargers drafted the former TCU quarterback in the seventh round this spring.

In two preseason games, he completed 6 of 12 passes for 34 yards and a touchdown.