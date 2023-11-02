Chargers sign Nick Vannett to active roster

The Chargers signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster Wednesday, the team announced.

Vannett takes the roster spot of tight end Tre’ McKitty, who the team waived Tuesday.

The Chargers signed Vannett to their practice squad after the Texans cut him out of the preseason. Vannett, who is entering his eighth year in the NFL, has not played this season.

The Seahawks drafted Vannett in the third round in 2016, and he spent 3 1/2 seasons in Seattle before finishing 2019 with the Steelers. He spent 2020 and 2021 with the Saints before playing three games of 2022 in New Orleans and six with the Giants.

In his career, Vannett has 90 receptions for 874 yards and six touchdowns.

He joins Gerald Everett, Donald Parham Jr. and Stone Smartt in the tight ends room.

The Chargers drafted McKitty in the third round in 2021 out of Georgia, and he made only 16 receptions for 117 yards in 34 games with the team.