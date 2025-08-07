Chargers sign TE Thomas Yassmin

The Chargers swapped players who are part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway training program.

They announced Thursday they signed tight end Thomas Yassmin, and in a corresponding move, they waived tight end Jordan Petaia with an injury designation.

Yassmin spent the 2024 season on the Broncos’ practice squad via the IPP program. He played college football at the University of Utah, redshirting in 2018 before starting 10 of 47 games played for the Utes the next five seasons (2019-23).

In his collegiate career, Yassmin caught 22 passes for 396 yards and seven touchdowns.

A native of Sydney, Australia, Yassmin played rugby and basketball at The Scots College in New South Wales, Australia. He was named to the Australian Schools Barbarians all-star team, which played in Fiji and New Zealand at the Tri Nations Series in 2017.

Petaia is a native of Melbourne, Australia. He has appeared in a pair of Rugby World Cups (2019 in Japan and 2023 in France) for the Wallabies, becoming the youngest Australian to play at a World Cup in 2019 at 18 years old.

He trained in the IPP program over 10 weeks at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, culminated by showcasing his skills at a Pro Day at the University of South Florida on March 26.

The IPP program, established in 2017, is designed to offer elite athletes from around the world with experience in other sports the opportunity to improve and develop their skills to earn a spot on an NFL roster.