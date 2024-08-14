 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_vikings_240814.jpg
McCarthy’s knee injury a ‘gut punch’ for Vikings
nbc_csu_49ers_240814.jpg
What do 49ers want from Steelers for Aiyuk trade?
nbc_csu_bears_240814.jpg
Bears’ Booker is made for the NFL as a pass rusher

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal
Jordan Love makes short, but effective, appearance for Packers
Los Angeles Chargers Training Camp
Jim Harbaugh evades question about NCAA sanctions
Pittsburgh Steelers OTA Offseason Workout
Russell Wilson: Calf injury nothing to panic about
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Chargers sign TE Tucker Fisk

  
Published August 14, 2024 04:31 PM

The Chargers signed tight end Tucker Fisk, the team announced Wednesday.

The Falcons waived Fisk off injured reserve on June 1, and he has remained a free agent since.

Fisk signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He did not make the roster that season but spent time on the practice squad and the active roster last season.

Fisk played six games with two starts for the Falcons in 2023, seeing action on 72 offensive snaps and 84 on special teams. He caught one pass for 9 yards.

He played collegiately at Stanford, playing both tight end and defensive end in his career.