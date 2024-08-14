Chargers sign TE Tucker Fisk

The Chargers signed tight end Tucker Fisk, the team announced Wednesday.

The Falcons waived Fisk off injured reserve on June 1, and he has remained a free agent since.

Fisk signed with Atlanta as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He did not make the roster that season but spent time on the practice squad and the active roster last season.

Fisk played six games with two starts for the Falcons in 2023, seeing action on 72 offensive snaps and 84 on special teams. He caught one pass for 9 yards.

He played collegiately at Stanford, playing both tight end and defensive end in his career.